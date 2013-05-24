FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ascension Health to sell $1.03 bln of rev bonds June 10 week
May 24, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

Ascension Health to sell $1.03 bln of rev bonds June 10 week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Ascension Health Alliance is expected to sell $1.03 billion of taxable and tax-exempt revenue bonds during the week of June 10, a market source said on Friday.

The sale includes $500 million of variable-rate and $100 million of fixed-rate tax-exempt revenue bonds issued through Wisconsin Health and Educational Facilities Authority.

In addition, Ascension Health Alliance will sell $430 million of taxable bonds.

Morgan Stanley is the lead manager for the sale, according to preliminary official statements.

