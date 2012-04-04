FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-A. Schulman profit misses on weak European volumes
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-A. Schulman profit misses on weak European volumes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker A. Schulman Inc posted a lower-than-expected profit in second quarter, hurt by lower sales volumes in Europe, sending its shares down about 10 percent in after-market trade.

December-February net income was $9.1 million, or 31 cents a share, compared with $7.1 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 38 cents a share.

Net sales fell 2.4 percent to $495.9 million, while sales volumes fell 7.8 percent to 458.7 million pounds.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 44 cents a share on revenue of $482.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Traditionally, our second quarter tends to be less profitable than the first quarter due to the holiday season, but the first half of fiscal 2012 has been challenging given the economic environment in Europe,” Chief Executive Joseph Gingo said in a statement.

The Akron, Ohio-based company, which raised its quarterly dividend last week, expects its full-year profit to be higher than last year.

A. Schulman shares, which have gained about a third of their value in the last three months, were trading at $25.20 in extended trading, after closing at $27.85 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.