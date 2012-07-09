FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-A Schulman 3rd-qtr profit beats Street view
July 9, 2012 / 8:28 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-A Schulman 3rd-qtr profit beats Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sees full-year adj EPS $2.03-$2.07 vs est.$2.01

* Q3 adj EPS $0.69 vs est. $0.62

July 9 (Reuters) - Chemical maker A. Schulman Inc reported a higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter on improved margins at its Americas and Asia Pacific segments.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it expects full-year adjusted profit of $2.03 to $2.07 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $17.0 million, or 57 cents per share, from $18.8 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit was 69 cents per share, higher than analysts estimates of 62 cents per share.

Net sales fell 7 percent to $569.1 million.

A. Schulman shares, which have fallen 19 percent in the last year, closed at $20.23 on Monday on the Nasdaq. They were up about 1 percent in extended trading.

