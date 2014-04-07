FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
A. Schulman raises profit forecast as demand rises in Europe
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 9:55 PM / 3 years ago

A. Schulman raises profit forecast as demand rises in Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Specialty chemical maker A. Schulman Inc raised its full-year profit outlook, topping the average analyst expectation, citing strengthening demand in Europe and relatively stable raw material prices.

The company, which also reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, raised its 2014 adjusted profit to $2.23-$2.28 per share from $2.13-$2.18.

Analysts on average were expecting $2.16 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region rose 12 percent in the second quarter ended Feb.28, helped by demand from automotive, electronics & electrical markets.

Total revenue increased 13 percent to $588.5 million.

Net income attributable to A. Schulman fell to $6.8 million, or 23 cents per share, from $11.8 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. (link.reuters.com/cyq38v)

Adjusted profit from continuing operations was 39 cents per share, higher than analysts’ average estimate of 33 cents per share.

A. Schulman’s shares closed at $36.32 on the Nasdaq.

Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.