Australia's Asciano says unions okay new agreement
May 10, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Asciano says unions okay new agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 10 (Reuters) - Australian rail and ports operator Asciano Ltd said members of the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) have voted in favour of a new enterprise labour agreement after almost 20 months of negotiations.

Asciano expects the agreement to start in June after workers at its Port Botany in Sydney, East Swanson Dock in Melbourne, Fisherman Islands in Brisbane and Fremantle voted on Thursday to endorse it.

In April, Asciano said it had reached a final labour agreement on container terminals that would operate until June 2015. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Lane)

