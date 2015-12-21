FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Brookfield would sell assets to clear $6.5 bln Asciano deal: Australian regulator
#Market News
December 21, 2015

Canada's Brookfield would sell assets to clear $6.5 bln Asciano deal: Australian regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canadian infrastructure giant Brookfield Asset Management Inc offered to sell a host of assets to get antitrust clearance for a proposed $6.5 billion buyout of Australian port and rail firm Asciano Ltd, an Australia regulator said.

Brookfield promised to sell one of Asciano’s rail freight businesses and one of its own coal terminals to calm concerns that the takeover would give it too much market dominance, the Australian Competitoin and Consumer Commission said on Tuesday.

$1 = 1.3914 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
