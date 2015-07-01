FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Asciano says considering Brookfield's $7 bln approach
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 12:58 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's Asciano says considering Brookfield's $7 bln approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - Australian freight company Asciano Ltd said on Wednesday that it was in discussions with Canada’s Brookfield Infrastructure Group after the Canadian firm made an informal approach to buy it for A$8.8 billion ($6.78 billion).

Brookfield made an indicative, non-binding and conditional proposal to buy all Asciano’s shares for A$9.05 per share, Asciano said in a statement.

The proposed offer represents a 36 percent premium to Asciano’s closing price of A$6.65 on Tuesday.

$1 = 1.2974 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.