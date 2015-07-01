Australia's Asciano says considering Brookfield's $7 bln approach

SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - Australian freight company Asciano Ltd said on Wednesday that it was in discussions with Canada’s Brookfield Infrastructure Group after the Canadian firm made an informal approach to buy it for A$8.8 billion ($6.78 billion).

Brookfield made an indicative, non-binding and conditional proposal to buy all Asciano’s shares for A$9.05 per share, Asciano said in a statement.

The proposed offer represents a 36 percent premium to Asciano’s closing price of A$6.65 on Tuesday.