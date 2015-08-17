FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Brookfield to buy freight firm Asciano for $8.84 bln
August 17, 2015

Canada's Brookfield to buy freight firm Asciano for $8.84 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s Brookfield Infrastructure said it will buy Australia’s rail freight firm Asciano Ltd for about A$12 billion ($8.84 billion).

Asciano shareholders will receive A$6.94 in cash and A$2.21 in Brookfield Infrastructure Ltd Partnership units for every share held, which works out to A$9.15, Brookfield said on Monday.

The offer is a 13 percent premium to Asciano’s last traded price of A$8.11. Asciano requested a trading halt on Monday. ($1 = 1.35 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

