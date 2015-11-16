FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Asciano says to let Qube conduct due diligence after takeover approach
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's Asciano says to let Qube conduct due diligence after takeover approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian rail and ports giant Asciano Ltd said it allow rival Qube Holdings Ltd to conduct due diligence after making an informal $6.3 billion takeover offer, in a potential blow to suitor Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

In a statement, Asciano said its board has “decided to grant the Qube Consortium access to confirmatory due diligence, subject to the agreement of appropriate confidentiality arrangements”.

Qube, led by Chris Corrigan who ran Asciano’s port unit for 16 years, last week made an informal cash and scrip offer worth A$9.25 per share, a day after Asciano endorsed a similar bid from Brookfield.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.