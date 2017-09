SYDNEY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Australian port operator Qube Holdings Ltd said the state-owned China Investment Corp joined its consortium as it made an A$8.9 billion offer for ports and rail giant Asciano Ltd.

The A$9.17-per-share cash and shares offer beats a A$9.10 offer from Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc which Asciano has already said it supports. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)