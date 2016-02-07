FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Qube raises Asciano approach to $6.4 bln, trumping Brookfield
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2016 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Qube raises Asciano approach to $6.4 bln, trumping Brookfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia’s Qube Holdings Ltd said it raised its proposed takeover bid for port and rail operator Asciano Ltd to A$9 billion ($6.4 billion) and that the target prefers its approach to that of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday, freight terminal operator Qube said its investment consortium lifted its cash and shares indicative offer for Asciano to A$9.24 per share, higher than both its previous A$9.17 approach and Canadian Brookfield’s A$9.10.

“The Asciano Board has determined that the Qube Consortium’s Revised Proposal is a superior proposal,” Qube said. ($1 = 1.4142 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.