Australian antitrust boss flags concerns with $6.3 bln Qube bid for Asciano

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s chief competition regulator said on Tuesday that he would “no doubt” investigate a A$9 billion ($6.39 billion) offer for port and rail giant Asciano Ltd from smaller rival Qube Holdings Ltd .

In an interview a day after Asciano granted due diligence to Qube, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Rod Sims told Reuters that “I would have thought everybody acknowledges that we do need to look at the Qube transaction”.