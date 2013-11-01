FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ascom shares slide after investor sells major stake
#Switzerland Market Report
November 1, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Ascom shares slide after investor sells major stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Ascom slid nearly 5 percent after major shareholder Zuercher Kantonalbank said it was offloading 26.86 percent of the company’s share capital.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the price range for the stake placement had been set at 12.50-12.60 Swiss francs a share, below Thursday’s closing price of 13.40 francs.

Based on the range, the sale is worth $133.4 million.

Zuercher Kantonalbank had held the shares since 2007 as a financial investment.

Brokerage Vontobel said: “We consider a price up to the mid-point as an interesting entry point for investors who believe in Ascom’s mid-term targets.” (Reporting by Katharina Bart, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
