June 26 (Reuters) - Ascom Holding AG : * Says it wins in a public bid order of about CHF 1.4 million from the Swedish

hospital Nya Karolinska Solna * Source text for Eikon [ascom.com/en/index/latest-news-corporate/news/ascom_delivers_cu tting_edge_healthcare_communication_solutions_to_new_swedish_hos pital_nya_karolinska_solna_/latest-news-corporate] * Further company coverage