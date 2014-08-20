FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ascom Holding says H1 revenue of CHF 202.7 mln
#Communications Equipment
August 20, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ascom Holding says H1 revenue of CHF 202.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Ascom Holding AG : * Says in H1 generated revenue of CHF 202.7 million (h1/2013: CHF 225.1

million) * Says in H1 incoming orders amounted to CHF 229.0 million (h1/2013: CHF 259.7

million) * Says total order backlog at 30 June 2014 was CHF 165.0 million (year-end

2013: CHF 137.3 million) * Says achieved a double-digit EBITDA margin of 10.5% (h1/2013: 12.4%) in H1 * Says H1 net profit of CHF 8.2 million (h1/2013: CHF 14.5 million) * Says confident to close 2014 in its core business with flat revenue

development and an EBITDA margin of 14-16% * Says expects net profit for fiscal year 2014 to be at around the previous

year's level * Source text-bit.ly/1tkhbuh * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
