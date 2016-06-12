FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart to name its China chief as Asda CEO -Sky News
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

Wal-Mart to name its China chief as Asda CEO -Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Wal Mart stores Inc is finalizing plans to name its China boss Sean Clarke as Chief Executive of Asda, Sky News reported.

The surprise move could be announced as soon as this week, Sky said, citing sources. (bit.ly/1U34oHX)

Andy Clarke, the current CEO of Asda, said in an earlier Retail Week interview that incoming Chief Operating Officer Roger Burnley will eventually succeed him.

Asda, the British arm of Wal-Mart, recruited Burnley from rival Sainsbury Plc last year, though due to a 12-month notice period he cannot start the job until October.

The struggling retailer had reported a seventh straight quarter of declining underlying sales in its last quarterly report.

Asda and Wal-Mart could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.