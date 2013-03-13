FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart's UK arm Asda considers bid for HMV - report
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

Wal-Mart's UK arm Asda considers bid for HMV - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc, is considering a bid for collapsed music retailer HMV, the Telegraph reported.

Asda is interested in buying HMV’s brand and business and is not just looking to purchase former HMV stores to convert into convenience food shops, the Telegraph reported, without saying where it got the information.

Asda, Britain’s second-biggest supermarket group, has held talks with Deloitte, administrators to HMV, the Telegraph said.

Representatives for Asda and Deloitte could not be reached for comment outside office hours.

HMV was forced to appoint Deloitte to find a buyer for all or parts of the business in January, after succumbing to a decline in CD, DVD and video game markets as well as increasing competition from supermarkets and online rivals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.