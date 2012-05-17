UPDATE 2-Asda's sales growth accelerates

* Q1 like-for-like sales, ex fuel and VAT, up 2.2 pct

* Gross margin flat

* Finance director says “market has gone coupon crazy”

* Says macro situation “could go either way”

By James Davey

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, said sales growth accelerated in its first quarter and it won market share from “coupon crazy” rivals, as a focus on low prices and revamped fresh food lines chimed with cash-strapped shoppers.

Britain’s second-biggest supermarket chain behind Tesco said on Thursday sales at shops open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 2.2 percent in the 12 weeks to March 31.

That followed a rise of 1 percent in the 14 weeks to Jan. 7, which Asda reported as its fourth quarter period.

“It’s not that complicated, it’s down to delivering our simple strategy of real value,” Finance Director Rob McWilliam told Reuters, pointing to the “Asda Price Guarantee” and new additions to its “Butcher’s Selection” and “Extra Special” ranges.

Recent industry data has shown Asda growing sales faster than all of its main UK rivals and achieving its best ever market share of just under 18 percent.

Tesco has stepped up promotions and vouchers following a shock profit warning in January.

Industry No. 3 Sainsbury has largely followed suit but No. 4 Wm Morrison Supermarkets has said it will not go down that route.

“I think the market has gone coupon crazy,” said McWilliam.

“From our perspective, it enables us to really play to our strengths and show our point of difference which is pricing.”

He said Asda had only done one coupon-related activity in recent months - 5 pounds ($8) off a 40 pounds shop - a deal that was aimed at promoting its price guarantee website.

Many of Britain’s retailers are struggling as shoppers’ grapple with higher prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures, and worry about job security, a shaky housing market and fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

A survey last week showed UK retail sales posted their biggest fall in more than a year in April.

“The macro situation really could go either way,” said McWilliam. “We need customers to have some cash in their pockets and the confidence to spend it. I think the summer events (Jubilee, Euro 2012 soccer and Olympics) will be key to whether they have the confidence to spend it.”

Earlier this month Sainsbury reported year profit at the top end of forecasts, while Morrisons posted a 1 percent fall in first-quarter underlying sales.

Asda’s total sales grew 7.1 percent, while operating income grew faster than sales, excluding fuel.

Gross profit rate (margin) was flat year-on-year, while costs as a percentage of sales grew slower than sales. Customer traffic rose 2.9 percent, with average basket size up 2.1 percent. Online sales jumped 19.2 percent.

Asda, which trades from 544 stores, lagged Britain’s grocery market in 2010 but fought back in 2011, helped by its purchase of smaller format Netto stores and a re-launch of its own-brand food range.

It has also benefited from its price guarantee which offers to refund customers the difference, via a voucher, if an online price comparison website does not show their shopping was at least 10 percent cheaper than at a rival.

Analysts at Conlumino said while Asda was currently clearly benefiting from a focus on value, longer term its relentless focus on price might not prove so advantageous.

“It’s somewhat one dimensional approach has caused it problems in the past, and as the economy recovers it might well find itself losing shoppers that feel they can get better quality elsewhere,” they said.

Parent Wal-Mart posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday.