Asda sales fall for third straight quarter
May 19, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Asda sales fall for third straight quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Supermarket Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, on Tuesday reported a third straight fall in quarterly underlying sales, hurt by an industry price war and record food deflation.

Asda, which trails UK market leader Tesco by annual revenue, said sales at stores open over a year fell 3.9 percent on a year ago in the 15 weeks to April 19, its fiscal first quarter.

That compares to a fall of 2.6 percent in its previous quarter. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)

