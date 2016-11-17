FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Asda Q3 sales down 5.8 percent
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

Asda Q3 sales down 5.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of U.S. giant Wal-Mart, reported another sharp drop in quarterly underlying sales on Thursday.

The grocer, which brought in a new chief executive in July, said sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, fell 5.8 percent in the three months to end September, its ninth straight quarter of decline.

That third-quarter performance did however mark a slight improvement on the 7.5 percent fall recorded in the previous quarter - its worst ever result.

Asda, Britain's third biggest supermarket behind Tesco , Sainsbury's and ahead of Morrisons, has been hit by the advance of German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

While the other three traditional groups have upped their game in recent years, Asda is still struggling to attract shoppers in the highly competitive market. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.