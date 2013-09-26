FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asda apologises for "mental patient" fancy dress costume
September 26, 2013 / 6:55 AM / 4 years ago

Asda apologises for "mental patient" fancy dress costume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Asda, Britain’s second biggest retailer, has apologised and withdrawn a product it advertised on its website as a “mental patient fancy dress costume” after being criticised as stereotyping those suffering from mental illness.

The firm, the British arm of Wal-Mart, the world’s largest stores group, was selling the costume, designed to look like a blood-splattered straitjacket, for 20 pounds ($32.14).

Its advert featured a man wearing the jacket and wielding a meat cleaver. Asda said it removed the product from its website on Wednesday.

“We’d like to offer our sincere apologies for the offence it’s caused and will be making a sizeable donation to (mental illness charity) @MindCharity,” the firm said on its Twitter account.

