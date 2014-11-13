UPDATE 2-UK's Asda suffers sales decline in latest supermarket setback

* Asda sales fall in third quarter

* Supermarkets chase customers with price cuts, discount deals (Recasts, adds CEO comments)

By James Davey

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Asda, the British arm of U.S. supermarket group Wal-Mart, said it would not be distracted by “gimmicks” and “panic tactics” after voucher offers from rivals contributed to a fall in its quarterly sales.

Britain’s big four grocers have lost customers to German discounters Aldi and Lidl and are locked in a bitter battle for market share.

Asda, which trails market leader Tesco by annual sales and vies with Sainsbury’s to be Britain’s second largest grocer, said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year, excluding petrol, fell 1.6 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 30, its fiscal third quarter.

The drop comes after recent sales falls at Sainsbury‘s, Tesco and Morrisons. Tesco has also been hit by an accounting scandal and both it and Morrisons have warned on profits.

Asda CEO Andy Clarke said that “gimmicks” such as issuing money off vouchers to try to buy customer loyalty was short-sighted.

“Printing 5 pound notes (vouchers) is a short term strategy,” Clarke told reporters. “We’re in this strategically for the long haul and that means taking a long term view.”

Asda stopped issuing money off vouchers over a year ago and was the first of Britain’s leading grocers to cut prices to try to stem the flow of shoppers to the discounters.

Backed by Wal-Mart, the world’s largest grocer, Asda said last November that it would spend 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) on lower prices over five years.

Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s have followed with cuts of their own, fuelling an escalating price war.

Asda said it was the only one of Britain’s “big four” grocers to have grown market share in the third quarter.

“The last quarter has seen a shockwave go through our industry and others are starting to respond to the challenges they face,” Clarke said.

British consumers are shopping around for the best prices, buying little and often and increasingly opting for convenience stores or online shopping rather than large out-of-town sites.

Separately on Thursday, Wal-Mart reported a 2.9 percent increase in third-quarter revenue.