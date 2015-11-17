FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sales at Britain's Asda fall 4.5 pct in third quarter
November 17, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Sales at Britain's Asda fall 4.5 pct in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sales at food retailer Asda fell for a fifth straight quarter, the company said on Tuesday, confirming it as the worst performer of Britain’s big four grocers, which are being hurt by a price war triggered by the rise of discounters.

Asda, owned by Wal-Mart, said sales at stores open over a year fell 4.5 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 30, its fiscal third quarter.

That compares with a drop in the second quarter of 4.7 percent, the worst performance in Asda’s 50-year history and one which Asda chief executive Andy Clarke described as the firm’s “nadir.” (Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman)

