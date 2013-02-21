FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Asda sales growth slows
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 21, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Asda sales growth slows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Growth slows from 0.3 pct rise in Q3

* Parent Wal-Mart posts higher quarterly profit

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, said underlying sales growth had slowed in the fourth quarter of its financial year as consumers tightened spending.

Britain’s second-biggest supermarket chain behind Tesco said on Thursday that sales at stores open for more than a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, were up 0.1 percent in the 14 weeks to Jan. 5, its fiscal fourth quarter.

That followed a third-quarter rise of 0.3 percent.

Britain’s grocers are finding growth hard to come by, despite their focus on essential goods, as consumers fret over job security and a squeeze on incomes.

Last month Tesco posted a 1.8 percent rise in like-for-like sales for the six weeks to Jan. 5, against a weak figure in the previous year. Sainsbury‘s, the No. 3 grocer, reported a 0.9 percent rise in like-for-like sales for its third quarter to Jan. 5, while No. 4 player Morrisons saw like-for-like sales fall 2.5 percent in the six weeks to Dec. 30.

The grocers have also been battling to restore consumers’ trust after becoming embroiled in a horsemeat scandal that is still spreading across Europe.

Last week Asda found horse DNA in a beef Bolognese sauce. It withdrew the product from sale, along with three other beef-based products produced by supplier Greencore.

The performance of Asda, which trades from 555 UK stores serving more than 18 million shoppers a week, reflects its focus on low prices for key commodities such as bread, milk and eggs, as well as revamped fresh-food lines and increased penetration of own-brand ranges.

The company has also benefited from its price guarantee, offering to refund customers the difference, via a voucher, if an online price comparison website does not show their shopping is at least 10 percent cheaper than at a rival.

Asda’s sales update was released as parent Wal-Mart posted a higher quarterly profit and raised its dividend payout on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.