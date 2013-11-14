FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Asda to invest 1 bln stg in prices over 5 years
November 14, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

UK's Asda to invest 1 bln stg in prices over 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Supermarket Asda, the British arm of United States retailer Wal-Mart, said it would invest 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) in lower prices over the next five years.

The firm also said on Thursday its sales growth had slowed a touch in its third quarter.

Asda, which trails market leader Tesco by annual sales and is battling to be Britain’s No. 2 grocer with J Sainsbury, said sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 0.3 percent in the 13 weeks to Oct. 4.

That compares to a second quarter rise of 0.7 percent.

In addition to the investment in prices Asda said it would invest 250 million pounds in product quality, style and design.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
