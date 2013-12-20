FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwanese city orders ASE to shut down polluting plant
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
December 20, 2013 / 9:00 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwanese city orders ASE to shut down polluting plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The city government of Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan ordered Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc, the world’s top chip packaging and testing firm, to shut down a factory there on Friday as a result of water pollution.

The Kaohsiung environmental bureau chief, Chin-Der Chen, said an investigation showed abnormalities in ASE’s wastewater management system.

“As soon as they (ASE) receive our notification letter, they will need to shut down production immediately,” the bureau chief told a press conference.

ASE’s Kaohsiung facilities were accused of discharging water contaminated by heavy metals into a river.

ASE had earlier denied allegations that it had illegally installed underground piping within its facilities.

Officials with ASE could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Reporting by Clare Jim and Faith Hung; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.