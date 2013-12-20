Taiwanese city orders ASE to shut down polluting plant

TAIPEI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The city government of Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan ordered Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc, the world’s top chip packaging and testing firm, to shut down a factory there on Friday as a result of water pollution.

The Kaohsiung environmental bureau chief, Chin-Der Chen, said an investigation showed abnormalities in ASE’s wastewater management system.

“As soon as they (ASE) receive our notification letter, they will need to shut down production immediately,” the bureau chief told a press conference.

ASE’s Kaohsiung facilities were accused of discharging water contaminated by heavy metals into a river.

ASE had earlier denied allegations that it had illegally installed underground piping within its facilities.

Officials with ASE could not be reached for comment on Friday.