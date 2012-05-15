Swiss regulator probes forex investment firm ASE

* Investment company promised outsize returns - FINMA

* Two men under investigation, one in custody - prosecutor

By Martin de Sa‘Pinto

ZURICH, May 15 (Reuters) - Swiss foreign exchange investment firm ASE is under investigation by the financial markets watchdog, after a client of Basler Kantonalbank raised concerns.

Investors may have placed up to 300 million Swiss francs ($321 million) with a foreign exchange manager being held in custody, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The prosecutor’s office said it was investigating two men associated with ASE and that one of them is under arrest.

A spokesman for regulator FINMA declined to confirm the total amount that had been invested in ASE, but said FINMA considered the figure a high one.

“It is estimated that more than 500 investors, to whom ASE had promised very high returns, were victims of business practices that are the subject of the ongoing investigations,” FINMA said in a statement.

“(FINMA) is investigating whether the company dealt in securities without holding a licence,” the watchdog said. “It is also investigating whether ASE illegally accepted deposits from the public.”

FINMA said it was co-ordinating investigations with the prosecutor.

Basler Kantonalbank said in a press statement a client had noticed discrepancies between its e-banking account and account documents forwarded from Aargau-based ASE, where the client had invested. Basler said it lodged a complaint with local law enforcement authorities concerning possible forgery.

ASE had already faced an investigation by the Swiss Federal Banking Commission, FINMA’s predecessor, in 2006. But after the company had met legal requirements in 2007, it was given a licence as a distributor of collective investment schemes.