March 27, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

REUTERS SUMMIT-Indonesia reaches deal with Freeport over export tax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government has reached a deal over export taxes with U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, which should resume copper shipments next month, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.

Freeport and fellow U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp have halted copper concentrate shipments since January, refusing to pay an escalating export tax that they say breaches their contracts.

“We have solved the problem,” Deputy Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said at the Reuters ASEAN Summit. “We will link the export tax, which is more like an export fee, on to the progress of the smelter development.”

The final government regulation is expected to be published in the next few weeks, allowing Freeport to resume copper exports by the end of next month, he said. (Reporting by Randy Fabi and Rieka Rahadiana; editing by Jane Baird)

