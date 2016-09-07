FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says no change to the situation around disputed Scarborough Shoal
September 7, 2016

China says no change to the situation around disputed Scarborough Shoal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that there had been no change to the situation around Scarborough Shoal, after the Philippines said it was seeking clarification from China about an increase in ships near the disputed South China Sea shoal.

"I can tell you that there has not been any change to the Huangyan Island situation. China has also not taken new actions," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing in Beijing, using China's name for the shoal.

"Given this situation, some people are hyping the situation by spreading that kind of information. I think it is worth everyone being vigilant of this kind of intent." (Reporting by Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

