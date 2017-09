April 14 (Reuters) - Taiwans Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says orders machinery equipment at T$558 million ($18.56 million) from Hitachi High-Technologies Corp

* Says orders machinery equipment at T$512 million from Musashi Engineering inc

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/byd58v; link.reuters.com/dyd58v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.0645 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)