FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Aselsan says signed $491.5 mln deal to supply Sikorsky helicopters
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Aselsan says signed $491.5 mln deal to supply Sikorsky helicopters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Turkish defence firm Aselsan signed a $491.5 million deal with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) to supply components for Sikorsky general purpose helicopters, Aselan said on Friday.

Aselsan will supply components for Sikorsky helicopters as part of a $3.5 billion agreement signed between the Turkish government and United Technologies Corp’s Sikorsky unit earlier on Friday.

Turkey agreed to buy 109 helicopters from Sikorsky in 2011. The helicopters will be assembled in Turkey.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.