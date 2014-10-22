FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Asetek Q3 EBITDA loss unchanged at $1.4 mln
October 22, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Asetek Q3 EBITDA loss unchanged at $1.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S

* Q3 revenue $5.5 million versus $4.4 million

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss $1.4 million versus $1.4 million

* Sees desktop revenues in the Q4 2014 to be lower than in the Q3 just completed due to normal variances

* Sees gross margins in Q4 to decline slightly from the high level achieved in Q3, achieving a level more comparable to the margins achieved in Q4 2013

* Sees revenue in the DIY market in Q4 2014 is expected to be lower than the high level achieved in Q3 2014, due to normal fluctuation

* Sees Q4 2014 revenues in the Gaming/Performance desktop PC market to increase, while revenues in the workstation market are expected to decline, when compared with their respective performance levels in Q3 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

