Ashford chairman slams shareholder lawsuit as proxy fight looms

(Reuters) - A shareholder lawsuit that accuses the Ashford real estate investment group of fiduciary breach is a “distracting tactic,” its chairman said, as the company faces a two-pronged attack by activist investors and a looming proxy fight.

Sessa Capital sued Ashford Hospitality Prime in a Maryland court on Wednesday, saying the real estate investment trust’s policy of requiring a termination fee to be paid to its asset manager if a majority of outside board directors were elected was “excessive and invalid.”

The New York-based hedge fund has nominated five directors for Ashford Prime’s board and is pushing the REIT to seek a buyer.

The attack on Ashford Prime and its asset manager, Ashford Inc., follows similar campaigns aimed at REITs whose stocks are under pressure and whose corporate governance standards are under scrutiny.

“We believe this lawsuit is without merit and yet another distracting tactic by one shareholder to prioritize its own short-term interests,” Ashford Chairman Monty Bennett said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Ashford’s other REIT, Ashford Hospitality Trust, which also invests in hotels, is itself under pressure from another shareholder, Rambleside Holdings, which holds less than 1 percent of the stock.

The combined market capitalization of the three Ashford entities, all publicly traded, is around $900 million.

NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc. and FelCor Lodging Trust are under a similar attack from activist hedge fund Land and Buildings.

Ashford’s Bennett, the chairman of the three Ashford companies, told Reuters on Tuesday that Sessa is only seeking a short-term gain from its investment.

“Sessa is simply focused on generating a quick pop in their share price from a quick sale, regardless of whether it’s a good time or not to do so,” Bennett said in an interview. “Their interests are not aligned with Ashford Prime’s long-term shareholders.”

Ashford Prime announced on Tuesday it was allowing holders of a certain class of shares, known as Operating Partnership (OP) units, to convert their holdings in a tax-efficient manner. OP unit holders represent about 13.3 percent of Ashford Prime’s outstanding shares, the company said.

“We want equal voting rights for all shareholders,” Bennett said.

Sessa questioned the timing of the move and the penny-per-share conversion rate.

“When faced with a proxy fight, Ashford Prime’s incumbent directors sold nearly 13.3 percent of the company’s voting stock to a group of predominantly insiders for $43,750,” Sessa founder John Petry said in a statement.