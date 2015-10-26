Japan's Ashikaga, Joyo banks in merger talks -NHK

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japanese regional banks Ashikaga Holdings Co Ltd and Joyo Bank Ltd are in the final stages of merger talks, national broadcaster NHK reported, signalling further consolidation among lenders catering to a rapidly-ageing, rural population.

NHK said on Monday that the two banks were aiming to compete with rivals such as Bank of Yokohama Ltd, which in September announced it had agreed to merge with smaller rival Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd.

Japan is the fastest-greying industrial power and rural populations are ebbing even faster, as young people head for the cities. To avoid collapse, regulators are encouraging small banks to embrace change. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)