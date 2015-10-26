FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Ashikaga, Joyo banks in merger talks -NHK
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Ashikaga, Joyo banks in merger talks -NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japanese regional banks Ashikaga Holdings Co Ltd and Joyo Bank Ltd are in the final stages of merger talks, national broadcaster NHK reported, signalling further consolidation among lenders catering to a rapidly-ageing, rural population.

NHK said on Monday that the two banks were aiming to compete with rivals such as Bank of Yokohama Ltd, which in September announced it had agreed to merge with smaller rival Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd.

Japan is the fastest-greying industrial power and rural populations are ebbing even faster, as young people head for the cities. To avoid collapse, regulators are encouraging small banks to embrace change. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.