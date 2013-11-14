Japanese bank Ashikaga to raise $231 mln in Tokyo IPO

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japanese regional lender Ashikaga Holdings Co Ltd, owned by a Nomura-led group of investors, said it would raise 23 billion yen ($231.35 million) in its initial public offering next month.

Ashikaga, which was nationalised in 2003 and purchased by a unit of broker Nomura Holdings and others in 2008, said it would use the funds to redeem about 25 billion yen worth of outstanding preferred shares, some of which are owned by Nomura.

The bank, based in Tochigi Prefecture north of Tokyo, said it would list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 19.

Japan’s regional banks have long faced harsh prospects as local economies outside the big urban centres have borne the brunt of decades of deflation and continue to struggle to find new growth drivers despite the recent upturn in the economy.

Reflecting those tough conditions, Ashikaga set its estimated per share price at 420 yen. After accounting for a stock split, the price represents a discount on the original investment price of 500 yen paid by Nomura and others. At that price the IPO will give the bank an estimated market value of 137 billion yen.

($1 = 99.4150 Japanese yen)