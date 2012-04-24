Ashland quarterly sales jump on adhesive demand

April 24 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Ashland Inc posted a 34 percent jump in quarterly sales as it sold more adhesives and coatings.

For the second quarter ended on March 31, Ashland posted net income of $88 million, or $1.10 per share, compared with $485 million, or $6.02 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago period included a $231 million gain from the sale of Ashland’s distribution unit to private equity firm TPG Capital for $979 million cash..

Sales rose 34 percent to $2.08 billion.

Sales rose in three out of four of the company’s main units.

The company makes a wide range of specialty chemicals, including Valvoline oil as well as materials for the packaging and water purification industries.