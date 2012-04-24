FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ashland quarterly sales jump on adhesive demand
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Ashland quarterly sales jump on adhesive demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Ashland Inc posted a 34 percent jump in quarterly sales as it sold more adhesives and coatings.

For the second quarter ended on March 31, Ashland posted net income of $88 million, or $1.10 per share, compared with $485 million, or $6.02 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago period included a $231 million gain from the sale of Ashland’s distribution unit to private equity firm TPG Capital for $979 million cash..

Sales rose 34 percent to $2.08 billion.

Sales rose in three out of four of the company’s main units.

The company makes a wide range of specialty chemicals, including Valvoline oil as well as materials for the packaging and water purification industries.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.