UPDATE 1-Ashland raises qtrly dividend by 29 pct
May 17, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Ashland raises qtrly dividend by 29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Ashland Inc raised its quarterly dividend by 29 percent, citing the company’s ability to generate cash and deliver strong financial performance.

Ashland, which makes Valvoline oil as well as materials for the packaging and water purification industries, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit last month, as it sold more adhesives and coatings.

The company, which has tripled its dividend since 2009, said it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 22.5 cents per share, up from its previous pay out of 17.5 cents per share.

The dividend is payable on June 15 to shareholders of record as of June 1.

Ashland shares, which have risen about 14 percent so far this year, closed at $64.92 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

