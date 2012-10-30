FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ashland quarterly profit beats on improved margins
October 30, 2012 / 11:07 AM / in 5 years

Ashland quarterly profit beats on improved margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Ashland Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as better pricing and lower raw material costs pushed up margins.

Loss from continuing operations was about $272 million, or $3.47 per share, in the fourth quarter, nearly unchanged from $273 million, or $3.50 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, income from continuing operations was $1.87 per share. Sales rose 17 percent to $2.1 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.76 per share, on revenue of $2.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ashland, which has a market value of about $5.40 billion, makes a wide range of specialty chemicals, including Valvoline oil and materials for the packaging and water purification industries.

Ashland shares, which have risen 20 percent so far this year, closed at $68.74 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

