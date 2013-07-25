Chemicals maker Ashland may sell water technologies business

July 25 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Ashland Inc said it was considering selling its water technologies business, which supplies chemicals to industries including pulp, paper, mining, food and wastewater treatment.

The company’s third-quarter income from continuing operations fell to $117 million, or $1.47 per share, from $160 million, or $2.00 per share.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $2.1 billion.

Ashland makes a wide range of specialty chemicals, including Valvoline motor oil and materials for the packaging and water purification industries.