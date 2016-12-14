FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ashley Madison owner pays $1.66 million to settle FTC case
December 14, 2016 / 4:49 PM / in 10 months

Ashley Madison owner pays $1.66 million to settle FTC case

Alastair Sharp

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The owner of hacked infidelity website Ashley Madison has paid $1.66 million to settle a joint investigation by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and several U.S. states into lax data security and deceptive practices, the company and New York’s Attorney General said on Wednesday.

The remainder of a $17.5 million settlement was suspended based on privately-held Ruby Corp.’s inability to pay, the office of New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said in a statement.

The company first disclosed it was the target of an FTC investigation in a Reuters interview in July. (Additional reporting by Diane Bartz in; Editing by Alan Crosby)

