Ashmore Group's assets under management falls to $71.3 bln
October 14, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Ashmore Group's assets under management falls to $71.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Emerging market fund manager Ashmore Group said on Tuesday that assets under management fell by $3.7 billion in the September quarter to $71.3 billion.

Negative investment performance contributed $3.4 billion to the fall, while the money manager suffered net capital outflows worth $300 million during the quarter, it said in a statement.

“Investment performance reflects market weakness towards the end of the quarter, with all themes impacted by the weaker market conditions,” Ashmore said. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

