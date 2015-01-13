FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ashmore assets under management fall to $63.7 bln in Dec quarter
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Ashmore assets under management fall to $63.7 bln in Dec quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ashmore Group Plc’s assets under management fell to $63.7 billion in the three months to end of December from 71.3 billion in the September quarter, the money manager said on Tuesday.

Net outflows stood at $4.2 billion, while the money manager took a hit of $2.8 billion due to negative investment results. Disposal of the group’s interest in a Chinese real estate joint venture also reduced its assets by $600 million, it said. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Anjuli Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.