Ashmore assets under management fall to $63.7 bln in Dec quarter

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ashmore Group Plc’s assets under management fell to $63.7 billion in the three months to end of December from 71.3 billion in the September quarter, the money manager said on Tuesday.

Net outflows stood at $4.2 billion, while the money manager took a hit of $2.8 billion due to negative investment results. Disposal of the group’s interest in a Chinese real estate joint venture also reduced its assets by $600 million, it said. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Anjuli Davies)