Ashmore Group's H1 pretax profits rise to 110.7 mln stg
February 24, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Ashmore Group's H1 pretax profits rise to 110.7 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ashmore Group Plc’s profit before tax rose by 37 percent to 110.7 million pounds ($171.06 million) in the six months to end of December from a year ago period, the money manager said on Tuesday.

Net revenues at 164 million pounds were up 22 percent, even as net management fees of 133 million pounds were 11 percent lower following a drop in its assets under management (AuM).

The group’s AuM fell by $11.3 billion during the six-month period to $63.7 billion due to net outflows of $4.5 billion and negative investment performance of $6.2 billion. ($1 = 0.6471 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

