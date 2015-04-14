FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ashmore Group Q3 assets hit by outflows, performance
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Ashmore Group Q3 assets hit by outflows, performance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused fund management company Ashmore Group said on Tuesday its third-quarter assets under management fell by 4.1 percent to $61.1 billion, as clients pulled cash and it lost money on its investments.

The group posted net outflows of $2 billion and a negative investment performance of $600 million in the three months to end-March, it said in a statement, as weaker local currency returns were hit by stronger U.S. dollar recovery in fixed income and equity markets.

Ashmore said it had seen a “modest” positive performance in external debt and a negative performance in corporate debt, alternatives and multi-strategy. Blended debt and equities performance was flat over the period.

“Those investors willing to look beyond short-term price volatility and to focus on fundamentals are benefiting from the recent recovery in markets,” Chief Executive Mark Coombs said in the statement.

“However, some investors remain cautious given continued uncertainties such as the timing and impact of higher U.S. interest rates.” (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.