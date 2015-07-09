FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fund manager Ashmore sheds $2.2 bln in assets in Q4
July 9, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Fund manager Ashmore sheds $2.2 bln in assets in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore Group saw assets under management fall $2.2 billion in its fourth-quarter to $58.9 billion, as client demand to pull cash more than offset a better market performance.

Net outflows during the three months to end-June were $3 billion while Ashmore’s funds chalked up an $800 million profit from moves in the stock, bond and other markets in which they invest.

Ashmore said quarterly outflows were mostly influenced by a small number of relatively large and lower revenue margin redemptions in blended debt and equities, which accounted for half of money leaving the firm. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

