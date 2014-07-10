FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fund manager Ashmore gets Q4 assets under management boost
July 10, 2014

Fund manager Ashmore gets Q4 assets under management boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Emerging market-focused fund manager Ashmore Group said on Thursday that assets under management increased during its fourth quarter to $75.0 billion.

That gain was through a combination of net inflows totalling $1.6 billion and positive investment performance of $3.3 billion, it added in a statement.

The inflows were delivered across a range of fixed income and equities themes, it said, while there were net outflows in external debt and overlay/liquidity themes. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Matt Scuffham)

