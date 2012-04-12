FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ashmore investment drives 9 pct asset lift
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 12, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ashmore investment drives 9 pct asset lift

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Assets under management up 9 pct to $65.9 bln

* Investment performance adds $4.3 bln, inflows add $1.2 bln

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Emerging markets specialist fund manager Ashmore said investments made during the back end of 2012 came good in its third quarter, with performance buoying a 9 percent lift in its assets under management.

Investment performance added $4.3 billion to assets, complementing a net inflow of $1.2 billion in new money during the three months to the end of March, Ashmore said in a trading statement on Thursday.

Assets under management stood at $65.9 billion.

“Consistent with Ashmore’s long standing investment approach of adding risk during periods of market volatility... all investment themes have subsequently delivered positive investment performance,” the fund manager said.

Performance in equities, debt and local currencies contributed most to the increase in assets, Ashmore added.

However, the investment manager noted its equities and blended debt products had seen “modest net outflows” during the quarter.

Ashmore shares closed on Wednesday at 386 pence.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.