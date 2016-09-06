FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ashmore beats FY forecasts on emerging markets rebound
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 6, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Ashmore beats FY forecasts on emerging markets rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ashmore Group posted forecast-beating full-year profits on Tuesday, buoyed by a recovery in market performance and investor sentiment towards emerging markets.

The firm said pretax profit fell 8 percent in the year to end-June to 167.5 million pounds ($223 million), although this beat a mean consensus forecast of 142.8 million pounds, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Revenues over the period were down 18 percent to 232.5 million pounds, broadly in line with a company supplied consensus forecast of 13 analysts for 230 million pounds.

As a result, the company said diluted earnings per share were down 7 percent to 18.1 pence a share, above a company supplied consensus for 15.2 pence a share.

Ashmore said it would pay a final dividend per share of 12.1 pence, taking its total dividend for the year to 16.65 pence a share. ($1 = 0.7508 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.