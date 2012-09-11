UPDATE 2-Ashmore sees margins fall as business shifts

* Pretax profit dips to 243.2 mln stg vs f‘cast 231 mln

* Management fees up 21 pct; performance fees tumble

* Assets under management $63.7 bln at end-June

* Net revenue flat at 333.3 mln stg

* Shares down 1 pct

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Emerging markets fund manager Ashmore Group is earning lower fees on the money it manages, underlining how greater competition and a shift towards less lucrative products is hitting margins in its specialist sector.

The group said on Tuesday its average revenue margin - made up of performance and management fees - fell to 74 basis points for the year to end-June from 86 points a year earlier, a narrowing in profitability it put down to the different types of business it is winning.

At the same time, staff are seeing a salary squeeze as bonuses linked to performance fall. A 1 percent drop in variable compensation helped protect pretax profit, which reached 243.2 million pounds, down only slightly from the year before and topping expectations of 231 million.

The company has a policy of low basic pay topped up by additional variable payments.

Ashmore has been one the main beneficiaries of the explosive growth of emerging markets as an investment class. Founded in 1992, investors wanting exposure to fast-growing economies have poured in money, turning the group into a FTSE 100 member and founder and CEO Mark Coombs into a billionaire.

Ashmore’s proposed final dividend of 15 pence per share, up from 14.5 pence last year, hands Coombs a hefty windfall. Coombs owns just under 42 percent of the firm, meaning that the dividend will earn him more than 44 million pounds.

Yet emerging markets are becoming more mature as more money flows in and rivals launch new fund products.

Ashmore Chief Financial Officer Graeme Dell told Reuters the margin squeeze was down to a shift in the sorts of business it is winning, including gains from larger, lower margin accounts.

The fund manager is also seeing new flows into investment grade debt products. But emerging market investment grade debt funds tend to command lower management fees versus higher-yielding assets.

COST BASE

While analysts noted the decline in margins, some were impressed by the firm’s control on costs.

“(Ashmore) has previously displayed its stewardship of the cost base at a time when overall business performance has been deemed lacklustre, and so either flows pick up and costs with them or cost control remains in place,” JP Morgan analysts said.

“We retain a ‘neutral’ recommendation but Ashmore retains its attractions as a play on emerging market debt as an asset class,” the analysts said in a note.

Ashmore will likely continue to attract new clients, analysts said, but has suffered tougher times recently as market volatility weighs on the performance of its funds.

The group also faces a maturing asset class in which more rivals such as Aberdeen Asset Management launch products to seize on interest from investors disillusioned with developed markets.

Shares in Ashmore, which gained entry to Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index a year ago, fell 1 percent by 1045 GMT, underperforming the UK benchmark.

Emerging markets-based clients would remain a major source of new growth, Ashmore said, and now accounted for more than 20 percent of assets, up from less than 10 percent five years ago.

In order to capitalise on growing demand for emerging market investments among the growing local middle class, Ashmore is expanding overseas and in July it opened an office in Indonesia, adding to a presence in Brazil, Turkey and Colombia.

Assets under management dropped 3 percent year-on-year to $63.7 billion, after a negative investment performance of its funds outweighed new inflows.

Management fees rose by more than a fifth to 302.6 million pounds after a rise in average assets under management during the year, while performance fees more than halved to 25.4 million pounds.

Revenue was flat at 333.3 million pounds.