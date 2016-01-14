FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 14, 2016 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

UK fund manager Ashmore sees $1.7 bln Q2 net outflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore saw $1.7 billion in net outflows in the three months to end-December, bringing assets under management below $50 billion.

Investment performance was flat, taking assets under management to $49.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2015, Ashmore said in a trading statement on Thursday for the second quarter of its financial year.

“The market weakness and volatility experienced in early 2016, notably in Chinese equity markets, will doubtless lead to some investors maintaining a cautious stance,” Chief Executive Mark Coombs said in the statement.

“This approach will risk missing some very good performance in emerging markets assets as their attractive fundamentals begin to show through.”

Emerging markets have been under pressure in recent months after a sharp sell-off in Chinese markets caused in part by concerns over global growth and the impact of a U.S. rate rise.

Chinese stocks have fallen 15 percent this year and 30 percent in the past six months, while emerging market stocks have dropped 25 percent since July 2015. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

